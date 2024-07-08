Diseased, brazen pigs hone in on urban areas, crops

NEARLY one million feral pigs have been hunted across Queensland over the first half of the Great Australian Pig Hunt.
Australian Pig Doggers and Hunters Association Queensland president Mark Beattie said the successful start of the inaugural 12-month event had been well received amongst the hunting community, eliminating 986,856 threats to native fauna and flora.
As feral pig numbers continue to boom following years of increased breeding from suitable weather, the pests are becoming more widespread and targeting more urban areas and crops.
"A lot of times you can't use firearms for obvious reasons because of houses. Poison ... if you can find specific-specific [poison] and I usually use dogs and traps.
"The damage they do is astronomical. One method [of elimination] doesn't work. There are so many different ways to try and stop them ... aerial shooting, trapping, hunting, baiting, everything."
Defense force Australia paramedic Bianca Pollard manages a property in Townsville and helps eliminate pigs that hide in two national parks within 50-100km.
The pigs have learnt to hide amongst the Brahman in neighbouring properties to avoid capture, and in hilly areas of national parks, out of sight of rangers.
Ms Pollard said increased numbers of pigs not only cause producers to have to vaccinate cattle more to prevent disease through exposure to mange, abscess-riddled and sickly pigs, but also impact on the local wildlife through wallowing.
The pigs wallow in billabongs and other water ways and stir up sediment, in turn impacting on the animals that drink from the water and causing detrimental effects to their reproduction.
"Bird and lizard eggs [can't calcify] ... because the bacteria weakens the shell and it breaks down [and the young] dies," she said.
"When it happens over two nesting periods, the birds stop laying because they know something's wrong and they'll move out of the area."
Since managing pigs in her local area, she has seen a family of brolgas return, as well as bandicoots which are now "flourishing" and Black Palm cockatoos.
Ms Pollard said her background in trauma medicine inspired her passion for sustainable disease management, which has driven her to desire to help manage the pests.
"They cause a huge impact to the environment that we either farm or use for the production of food, whether it's cattle, sheep or crops to feed Australia," she said.
"Or if they're in a national park and there's an endangered bird in that area, feral animals are unbalancing that food chain and upsetting the natural balance."
She spends a lot of time trying to educate both sides of the "greenie" debate after growing up hunting "destructive" wild goats in the Flinders Ranges, South Australia, trapping rabbits, buffalo and deer, and moving to feral pigs when she moved to North Queensland.
"Every bit helps. I'm just trying to do my bit," she said.
"I grew up in an Indigenous community and the Elders taught me everything about sustainability and the environment and making it work ... for the future."
Ms Pollard uses dogs and knives, giving pigs a quick death through sticking them after they are bailed up by her dogs.
"It's a quick kill, very humane ... [not like in the killing of] cattle for meat sold in Woolworths. Bullets are too expensive ... they use electrocution," she said.
"Every pig hunter does it the same way [straight through the ribs and into the heart and lungs] ... which is good because it shows the education has gone all the way down the chain."
Darwin national parks allow the removal of pigs by licensed hunters, which Ms Pollard said "works a treat".
"You might find one pig wandering from another property, that's how efficient it is," she said.
"Then you come into Queensland and you can't go into the national parks ... so they're hiding in them because they have water supplies, food and they're trashing them ... and then they get into cane properties."
Over the first six months of 2024, around 986,856 pigs are estimated to have been killed by Queensland recreational hunters.
Around 3,289,030 have been killed nationwide.
The sows recorded in the competition so far have blocked a further 79,363 sows from being born in the next 12 months.
Mr Beattie said the removal of feral pigs not only prevents damage or destruction to native flora and fauna but also removes the spread of disease.
"African Swine Fever for instance is a huge worry for Australia's economy. If it gets into piggeries, there's roughly $5 million wiped off the map," he said.
ADPHA also created the 10,000 Ear Project challenge, where hunters clip off and send away pig ears to help determine what disease is in certain areas, breeding patterns and numbers to help hunters zone in on areas to target.
