Community invited to help Mount Isa City Council get future ready

Future Ready Economy Workshops are coming to Mount Isa as part of a new initiative to create jobs and attract investment.
Members of the local community and workforce are invited to share their input as part of the Mount Isa City Council's development of a 10-year- Future Ready Economy Roadmap.
The Roadmap intends to outline a clear vision and practical actions that the region can take to diversify and strengthen the economy, build climate and environmental resilience, and improve social well-being.
"Mount Isa has a proud history of overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities," Mount Isa mayor Peta MacRae said.
"This Roadmap will ensure our community continues to thrive by leveraging our strengths and addressing our challenges head-on."
The Mount Isa Future Ready Economy Roadmap is a collaboration between Mount Isa City Council and the economic development agency The Next Economy, with support from Climate-KIC.
Ms MacRae said that the region was in a unique position to be a leader in the net-zero transition and position the region in a way to attract emerging opportunies such as critical mineral, innovation, and renewable energy development.
"Addressing critical issues like childcare, transport logistics, and healthcare services is essential for maintaining Mount Isa's appeal as a place to live and work," she said.
"We need the voices of our community and workers to shape a future that works for everyone."
Members of the community and workers are encouraged to register to attend the free workshops to discuss opportunities and strategies.
The following events are:
