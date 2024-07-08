The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Community invited to help Mount Isa City Council get future ready

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 8 2024 - 7:19pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Future Ready Economy Workshops are coming to Mount Isa as part of a new initiative to create jobs and attract investment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.