Young Writers Group nurtures creative minds at Mount Isa City Library

Mount Isa's young aspiring writers have found a welcoming space at the Young Writers Group.
However the final session of the current series is just around the corner scheduled for Saturday, July 13.
Located at the Mount Isa City Library, the session runs from 10.00am to 12.00pm.
It offers free participation for youths aged 13 to 21 who are eager to explore their literary talents.
The group aims to foster creativity and collaboration among participants.
It also provides a platform for young writers to share ideas and develop their storytelling skills.
Participants will have the chance to engage in lively discussions, creative exercises, and dedicated time to work on their own literary projects.
Whether crafting fiction, poetry, or exploring other forms of writing, the Young Writers Group encourages exploration and growth in a supportive environment.
No prior experience is necessary, and registration is not required - simply show up with your passion for writing.
While notebooks will be available, participants are asked to bring their own devices.
For those looking to participate or learn more about future programs at Mount Isa City Library, they are encouraged to contact the library directly or visit during regular hours.
Mount Isa City Library is located at 23 West Street, Mount Isa.
