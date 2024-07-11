Artists put their creativity on show

The creative abilities of several budding artists are set for the spotlight.
In fact amateur artists ranging in age from 10 to 88 years will have the works showcased in the 2024 In The Art Room (ITAR) exhibition.
The week-long exhibition opens at the Mount Isa Neighbourhood Centre on July 15 and will continue until July 20.
It will feature visual art works produced in the art room at the centre.
The art room is a hub for hundreds of multidisciplinary artists aged from 4 years old to 90 years old with works from many of the participants featured in this year's exhibition.
Mount Isa Family Support Services and Neighbourhood Centre Abbie McCash said the 2024 ITAR exhibition consisted of many first-time exhibitors all connected to the Neighbourhood Centre through various programs.
She said it would display a broad spectra of art media by a diverse age group and cultural background.
"It is a celebration of not only how much the art room has expanded over the past few years, but also of the artists themselves and their development through skill sharing and connection," she said.
"Participants of the art room are aged 4-90 years old. The youngest exhibitor in the exhibition is 10 years old and the oldest exhibitor is 88 years old."
The 2024 exhibition is intended to be a way of saying thank you to those who have attended, donated or volunteered their experiences towards learning, community projects and workshops throughout the year.
Opening night will be held on Monday July 15 from 5-7pm with celebrations and nibbles for family and friends of participating artists.
The exhibition will continue from July 16 to July 20 from 9am to 4pm.
People are encouraged to pop down to the centre, see the exhibition, meet some of the artists and chat to staff.
An evening offering of the showcase will also be available on Thursday July 18 from 5 - 7pm for those who can't visit the exhibition during the day.
Location: Mount Isa Neighbourhood Centre 72 Marion Street Mount Isa.
