Inspired by the bush: Meet the woman behind the north's popular new brand

THERE are two things near and dear to Natalie Jones' heart - whiskey and leather.
So when it came time to pick a business name for her thriving new accessory business, she thought there was no other fitting moniker than a nod to the two things that encapsulate her love all of things bush.
In early 2023, Ms Jones, who helps run Northern Leading Limes with fiance Jackson, began her genuine cowhides, leather goods and country accessories business, Whiskey and Leather.
The 23-year-old self-taught creative who grew up on a cattle and working horse stud in the South Burnett may have launched into a new career, supplying limes to Brisbane and Melbourne, but she felt a nostalgic pull towards her past life.
After market stalls for cowhide accessories caught her eye at a local rodeo, she decided to try her own hand at a new skill.
"I couldn't live without cattle and missed life out bush so much so there the idea was born," she said.
"I thought it was just going to be something small on the side for a bit of pocket money. I didn't think it was going to go off like this."
And go off it did. Her Facebook page has garnered 10,000 followers, with increased demand for her products seeing her books for custom-made items firmly closed while she catches up with demand.
The social media world, she said, had been instrumental in boosting the popularity and reach of her business, all without a shop front ... for now.
"I can't believe the amount of orders and interactions I've had without having opened a website yet," she said.
"[Social media] has helped immensely. Younger people are more my target audience, they go to rodeos and they're very social media interactive."
Ms Jones worked as a contracted jillaroo at stations across the north west, including Alpha and Mount Sturgeon, before meeting her partner and making the move to Dimbulah.
"Station life is so close to my heart. It's what I grew up doing and all I know," she said.
"Every day I was so lucky to work in that type of industry. I just loved it. It was eye-opening and made me mature faster, especially being a woman in that industry; it can be hard."
Beneath the brims of Whiskey and Leather trucker hats is a nod to life on the land - printed photographs taken of stations across the north.
"So people without that experience can see it under the hats and see how cool the industry is," she said.
Ms Jones plans to launch her business website soon and bring her stalls to rodeos in 2025.
"I also want to partner with a liquor company one day ... [and] have a truck like Ringers Western and drive around Queensland and to rodeos with my products," she said.
Whiskey and Leather sells a range of products including the popular cowhide wallets, trucker hats, football shorts, tags, cowhide rugs and scrunchies.
"For a small business it takes a lot of work. It's not like working for someone else 9am-5pm, it's working 24/7 and giving it your all. That's how you get your all back," she said.
"You've got to have a heart for it ... and a passion for it. I love it. It's everything for me."
