The influence of cloud computing on online betting platforms

Some of the features that come with cloud-based analytics platforms include; real-time data analysis, machine learning, and predictive analysis. These tools make it possible for the betting platforms to know how their users are likely to behave concerning their preferences and patterns when it comes to placing their bets thus aiding the platforms to be able to manage their sales and promotions. For instance, when it comes to analysing betting trends, it becomes easy for the platform to know which sports or events are more popular and thus target them for business.