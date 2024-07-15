QCWA Mount Isa Copper City Branch seeks new members and fresh ideas

The Queensland Country Women's Association (QCWA) Mount Isa Copper City Branch is calling for new members and executive committee candidates to join their ranks.
The branch aims to attract a diverse range of individuals, from the younger generation to older members, to help grow and serve Mount Isa and surrounding communities.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for July 23, 2024, at 6.30pm in the QCWA hall located at 3 Isa Street.
This meeting aims to provide an opportunity for new members to get involved and contribute fresh ideas.
Thanks to the support from the community over the past year, the branch has successfully paid off a debt of more than $20,000 to the state office of QCWA.
With their finances now in good shape, the committee said they were ready to expand the branch's activities and community support initiatives.
A community gambling grant has allowed the branch to install split system air conditioning in the QCWA hall, making it a comfortable venue for events throughout the year. The hall is now available for small functions, meetings, exercise classes, and other activities.
In its commitment to giving back to the community, the branch is offering the hall free of charge to the new Mount Isa Toastmasters, hosting a free fortnightly BYO craft night, and working on setting up a free playgroup for local families.
The current branch president Jenny Logan thanked the current members, their families and friends who have "all put in a massive fundraising effort over the last 12 months"
"Once again, these women have shown us why Mount Isa is such a great place to live, all willing to jump in and help where they can," she said.
Anyone interested in more information can contact the branch, mtisacopperbitybranch@qcwa.org.au or message the Facebook page, QCWA Copper City Mount Isa.
Anyone wishing to join can do so through the Qcwa website.
