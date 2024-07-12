The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

What is keeping farmers up at night the most - it's not the weather

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated July 12 2024 - 4:32pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rising input costs, government policy and labour issues have overtaken the weather as the biggest worries on farmer minds, according to Roy Morgan research.
Rising input costs, government policy and labour issues have overtaken the weather as the biggest worries on farmer minds, according to Roy Morgan research.

Rising input costs and out-of-touch government policy is now weighing heavier on farmer minds than ever-present weather worries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.