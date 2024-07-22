Eskimo Joe rocks into town

There is less than a week to go until multiple ARIA Award-winning Australian band Eskimo Joe perform live in Mount Isa.
The trio - whose hits include Black Fingernails, Red Wine; From The Sea, and New York - will take you on a journey through a career-spanning acoustic set.
The concert will be held in the Mount Isa Civic Centre, 23 West Street, on Friday, July 26, from 7.30pm.
The band from Fremantle will play unique renditions of their beloved songs. Announcing the tour on Instagram, they shared a teaser with an acoustic version of Foreign Land.
Eskimo Joe wrote in a statement, "We'll be bringing this special, acoustic show to many of the most beautiful theatres in the country. Please stay tuned for some very special guests to be announced soon. See you there!"
The band has released six studio albums with sales of more than 750,000 in Australia alone. Their last was 2013's Wastelands.
They have enjoyed 35 ARIA nominations in their career, a number only surpassed by Silverchair, Powderfinger, Kylie Minogue and John Farnham.
The band has also brought home three International Song-writing Awards, 11 WAMi Awards and 8 ARIAs and 11 of their compositions have featured in Triple J's Hottest 100 countdown, with 'Black Fingernails, Red Wine' landing in second place.
Purchase your tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/eskimo-joe-tickets-823218668197
