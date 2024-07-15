Mount Isa keeping the fire burning for NAIDOC Week

The Jonathan Thurston Academy has enjoyed a week-long program of activities as part of NAIDOC Week.
These included an art workshop led by artist Seleena Blackley where young people had the opportunity to paint football boots using cultural design.
A display of cultural dancing, a flag raising ceremony, a luncheon under the North West Hospital and Health Service Healing Tree, NAIDOC ball and more were also among the week of celebrations.
About 50 people turned up to each of the various activities in Mount Isa to mark the week which carried the theme "Keep the fire burning! Blak, Loud and Proud".
The JT Academy is a leading provider of employment initiatives and training programs aimed at education and wellbeing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.