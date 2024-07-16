Get imaginative with Whalebone

Get set to be taken on a rollercoaster ride of entertainment with the latest offering at the Mount Isa Civic Centre.
Dazzling video and computer animations, flying objects, and a pinch of circus will all be a part of the attraction of this special show coming to Mount Isa this week.
The theatrical experience of "Whalebone" will be presented at the Civic Centre from 11.30am on Saturday, July 20.
It is a show that promises to enthrall kids and adults who love suspense, surprises, and discovering.
Whalebone is performed by clown, tinkerer, inventor and comedian Jens Altheimer, winner of the Adelaide Fringe Award for Best Production for Children.
Jens takes the audience on an adventure, blending humour, magic, machines, and mesmerising visuals.
Whalebone features eccentric contraptions, strange machinery, and clunky inventions, including the world's first half-human juggling machine.
It invites audiences to ponder the role of technology in our lives, sparking curiosity and a good think about what AI means for our lives as well as conversations about what really defines us as humans.
Before the show, from 10am, there'll be a clown and circus workshop.
This is where kids will be encouraged to be fearlessly hilarious and outrageous, and will get the chance to train with different circus objects.
Book your tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/.../whalebone-can-we-save...
