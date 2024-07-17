The North West Star
Free mobile laundry service Orange Sky makes permanent move to Mount Isa

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
July 17 2024 - 12:33pm
Laundry service Orange Sky will be providing ongoing support to Mount Isa. Picture supplied
Members of the Mount Isa community now have an easier way to access laundry services as a free hygiene facility makes the permanent move to the area.

