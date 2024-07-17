Free mobile laundry service Orange Sky makes permanent move to Mount Isa

Members of the Mount Isa community now have an easier way to access laundry services as a free hygiene facility makes the permanent move to the area.
Not-for-profit laundry service Orange Sky officially opened its permanent service in Mount Isa on Monday, July 15.
The Mount Isa community will be able to do their laundry for free at one of Orange Sky's solar-powered laundry vehicles fitted with three washing machines and three dryers
The permanent establishment comes after the organisation visited Mount Isa for two weeks earlier this year.
Orange Sky Senior Impact Manager Judith Meiklejohn said the decision to provide a permanent service came after the feedback they got from the community and service providers from their two week stay.
"We did 19 shifts over that two weeks and did so much washing but left Mount Isa with quite a number of families who we couldn't wash for," she said.
"So I think it was super clear to us that the desire to access something like that was really, really strong."
The Orange Sky service is being delivered in partnership with the North West Queensland Indigenous Catholic Scoail Services (NWQICSS) and supported by the North-West Hospital and Heath Service (NWHHS).
Orange Sky has worked alongside NWHHS before to improve skin health within communities.
"From [the NWHHS] clinic data, they could see there had been changes in skin health as well and they saw the need there as well," Ms Meiklejohn said.
Through the partnership with NWQICSS, the service is also providing employment opportunities for locals to operate the laundry service.
"It is for us another point of impact that we're able to create in a community," Ms Meiklejohn said.
"The other benefit of employment is we've got a local person who understands the community, understands those people who are in need, and some of those complex issues that people face as well."
Ms Meiklejohn said the core focus for the permanent service was around skin health but hoped the service was
"But I would love to see that we can just make people [have] a brighter day and release the burden of trying to get money for washing machines or laundromats when times are tough," she said.
"[And] also be that sustainable service who is here for the long-term as well..."
