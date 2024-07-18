Northern muster in full swing: How will live-ex demand handle more supply?

Demand from Australia's largest live cattle market, Indonesia, has fallen away in the past month on account of full feedlots and softening demand for beef.
However, volumes shipped for the first half of this year are still above the past two years and industry leaders are confident there will be good markets for what is expected to be additional northern cattle supply coming online this year.
The latest government figures show Australian cattle exports totalled 71,421 in June, which was slightly down on the May figures but puts the year-to-date figure at more than 360,000 head, which would indicate 2004 is on track to be a bigger trading year than 2023, when 673,630, were shipped. That in itself was a 12.3 per cent increase on 2022.
Numbers in June to Indonesia were still strong, however exporters report since the end of the month, there has been some hesitancy from the Indonesian side.
Queensland Livestock Exporters Association president Greg Pankhurst said numbers on feed in Indonesia were very high at the moment, as importers had taken advantage of lower cattle prices in Australia to stock up.
"At the same time, beef demand has fallen away with the end of celebrations and families preparing for back-to-school, along with general economic conditions," he said.
Adding to the dynamics is the fact a large amount of Indian buffalo beef is due to arrive in the next few weeks, the first shipment of that product this year.
Indonesia did have big stocks of IBM but now appears to have run those supplies down, Mr Pankhurst said.
And with a new president due to take the reins at the end of October, importers are also waiting to hear what domestic funding announcements will be made that might create additional demand for protein.
"All that means there is just a bit of a wait-and-see approach at the moment," Mr Pankhurst said.
"In Vietnam, there has been no real change in demand but obviously volumes shipped there are not as high as to Indonesia."
Chief executive officer at the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council Mark Harvey-Sutton said business to Indonesia traditionally tapered off at this time of year.
"At end of the day, volumes have still been very good this year and last year finished strong despite the fact we missed three months of trade with Indonesia due to concerns around lumpy skin disease," he said.
"Combined with the late issuance of permits this year, the figures so far are a very good sign that overall demand from this market is strong."
Musters are now in full swing in the north, with all reports indicating both numbers and weights will be higher than average on account of good seasonal conditions.
Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association chief executive officer Bron Christensen said there had been no delays to musters in the north-west due to rain so far this year and most stations were now a third to mid-way through.
"It was an earlier start to mustering this year because rain didn't arrive in many places and while turn-off is patchy, overall numbers are expected to be up," she said.
Mr Harvey-Sutton said the strength in the Vietnam market was particularly good news on that account, as these importers favoured heavier cattle that Indonesia might not take.
Meat & Livestock Australia analysts have projected stronger demand from Indonesia for 2024.
They said strong demand fundamentals included the economy gradually improving from pandemic disruptions, international travel returning to normal and Indonesia having a solid international tourist influx rebound.
Additionally, the indication of a reduced domestic cattle population should also underpin stronger demand for Australian cattle, according to MLA.
However, these analysts did note demand challenges would include the impact of inflation causing an erosion of consumers' purchasing power and IBM competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.