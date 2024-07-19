15 creative solutions to maximise small spaces for a home office

This is branded content for ENTR Media.
There are still plenty of office design options for people with tiny homes. You just need to be creative.
From multi-purpose furniture to optimising light conditions, we have the solutions you need to make sure you can confidently work in comfort in your own home.
Key takeaways:
To maximise space in a home office, use multi-functional furniture like a Murphy desk that can be folded down when needed and tucked away when not in use.
Convertible furniture, such as desks that transform into dining tables or storage units, provides flexibility and functionality without occupying extra room.
When these items aren't in use, they can tucked away, giving you more space.
"Utilising wall-mounted desk options frees up floor space, and you'd be surprised at how functional they can be," said Daniel Parkinson of Beststandingdesks.com.au.
Daniel recommends floating desks attached to the wall. These provide a compact work surface while keeping the area underneath clear. The downside is their limited working surface area.
Shelving units above the desk offer ample storage for books, files, and office supplies, keeping the workspace organised and clutter-free.
Compact and modular furniture is a smart way to use small spaces effectively.
Corner standing desks from UpDown, Desky, and similar Australian brands can create a dedicated work zone in under-utilised corner areas, while modular desks offer customisable components for a versatile workspace setup.
Use cable management systems like clips, ties, and under-desk trays to maximise space in a small home office. Desk organisers such as trays, file organisers, and drawer dividers keep supplies neat and accessible for a clean workspace.
Just be careful to keep clutter stored away and out of sight.
Adequate lighting is essential for a home office. To take advantage of natural light, consider using clip-on lamps, under-shelf lights, or positioning your desk near a window.
If you have limited desk space, then you can get a monitor bar light. This is attached to the top of your computer screen.
Utilising vertical space can significantly enhance storage capacity in a small home office.
Installing pegboards above the desk which allows for flexible organisation of office supplies and decorative items.
Tall, narrow bookcases maximise vertical space without occupying much floor area, providing ample storage for books and other essentials.
Making use of underutilised spaces can add functional storage to a home office. Under-desk storage options, such as rolling carts or small cabinets, provide additional storage without cluttering the workspace.
Transforming a closet into a compact office, or "cloffice," with a small desk and shelves creates a dedicated work area within an existing space.
Another popular home office hack is to use hidden storage solutions to help maintain a clean and uncluttered office. Furniture with hidden compartments can discreetly store office supplies, keeping the workspace tidy.
Dual-purpose furniture, such as ottomans or benches with storage space inside, offers additional storage without sacrificing style or functionality.
Using portable and flexible items can enhance the versatility of a home office. Mobile desks on wheels can be moved as needed, allowing dynamic workspace arrangements.
Folding chairs, which can be stowed away when not in use, save space and provide seating flexibility.
Partitions help define a home office space within a larger room. Room dividers, such as screens or curtains, create a distinct office area, providing privacy and focus. Tall bookshelves can serve as storage solutions and room dividers, maximising functionality and space utilisation.
Personalising the home office with aesthetic enhancements makes the space inviting and motivating. Decorative storage boxes can blend seamlessly with the decor while providing practical storage.
Adding plants and greenery introduces a touch of nature without taking up much space, enhancing the overall ambience.
Incorporating mirrors into the design of your home office can give the impression of a larger space. If you place a mirror on the wall across from a window, it will reflect natural light, illuminating the room and creating a more spacious feel.
Even a small mirror placed strategically can notably impact enhancing the perceived size of your workspace.
Choosing light colours can help a small space feel larger and more open. Shades of white, cream, light grey, or pastel colours reflect more light than darker hues, creating a brighter and more spacious atmosphere.
Light-coloured walls, furniture, and accessories can turn a cramped area into a visually larger and more inviting home office.
Adding plants to your home office is a great way to make the space more lively and relaxing. Whether you place small potted plants on shelves, hang planters, or put a larger plant in a corner, it can brighten up the room and make it feel less cramped.
Having some greenery around can make you feel more peaceful and happy, which can help you work better and feel more comfortable.
Selecting appropriately sized furniture is crucial for maximising a small home office. Avoid oversized desks or bulky chairs that overwhelm the space.
Instead, opt for streamlined, minimalist furniture that fits the room's dimensions and leaves enough space for movement.
Compact standing desks, slim chairs, and other furniture with clean lines help maintain a balanced and functional layout without crowding the area.
