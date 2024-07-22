NZ riders gear up for the Isa

In a historic event for rodeo enthusiasts, nine competitors from New Zealand are gearing up to cross the Tasman Sea to compete in Australia's most prestigious rodeo arena - the renowned red dirt of the Kalkadoon Arena in Mount Isa, home of the Mount Isa Rodeo Festival.
The event, lovingly called the Ah One x Church Family Trans-Tasman Indigenous Rodeo Challenge, will take place during the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships on Thursday, August 8, in a bid to celebrate the rich heritage of Indigenous rodeo pioneers from both Australia and New Zealand.
"In Australia's Outback there's one name that's synonymous with rodeo - George Ah One, known as the Carandotta Drover," event organisers said.
Mr Ah One and his family walked the legendary Carandotta horses over 200 kilometres from Carandotta Station through to Kalkadoon Park for the first ever Mount Isa Rodeo in 1959.
"The family did this for over 20 years, and became revered for their horsemanship, while the bloodline of these horses, as a result of George's care, are still viewed as the best rodeo stock in the country," a Mt Isa Rodeo spokeswoman said.
"While the Ah One name is legendary in Australian rodeo, the Church family is legendary in New Zealand, making the Ah One x Church Family Trans-Tasman Indigenous Rodeo Challenge truly one for the history books."
The New Zealand contingent, consisting of five cowboys and four cowgirls, will compete against their Australian counterparts in a showdown that promises to be filled with thrills and spills.
In just three years the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships has become a multi-award winning event that unites riders, artists and rodeo fans, shines a spotlight on the incredible talent of First Nations athletes and generates serious revenue for the region, produced as a partnership between Isa Rodeo Limited, Mona Aboriginal Corporation and Malkarri Cultural Centre Limited.
The 2024 Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships logo has been redesigned by 19-year-old Kalkadoon artist Alysha Blackley.
The artwork for this year is a yidaki (didgeridoo) by local artist Jesse Wilson
The Welcome to Country will be performed by the Sundowners Kalkutungu Dancers.
On August 8, when the rodeo action is over and new champions are crowned, Australian music royalty in Kasey Chambers and Christine Anu will take to the Rodeo Rock stage for the night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.