The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Families forced to fork out more than $50,000 for 'free' education

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated July 26 2024 - 8:42am, first published 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
School students in Australia have the right to free public education, but families living in remote and regional areas forced to educate their children via distance education have to fork out tens of thousands of dollars for their kids' schooling.
School students in Australia have the right to free public education, but families living in remote and regional areas forced to educate their children via distance education have to fork out tens of thousands of dollars for their kids' schooling.

School students in Australia have the right to free public education, but families living in remote and regional areas forced to educate their children via distance education have to fork out tens of thousands of dollars for their kids' schooling.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.