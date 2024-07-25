Families forced to fork out more than $50,000 for 'free' education

School students in Australia have the right to free public education, but families living in remote and regional areas forced to educate their children via distance education have to fork out tens of thousands of dollars for their kids' schooling.
Distance education was among the number one topics discussed at this year's Isolated Children's Parents Association (ICPA) Federal Conference in Sydney, with parents sharing their despair at the untenable situation.
Many families living in the bush - hundreds of kilometers from the nearest town or school - have no other choice than to educate their children via the School of the Air.
As part of the obligation with distance education centres, at least one adult must be present in the classroom with children while they are learning. The adult - either a parent who can't undertake their own job during this time, or a paid tutor - is required to commit six to eight hours a day to the classroom, often to deliver some of the students' curriculum.
Speaking on behalf of the ICPA's Julia Creek, Queensland, Branch, Megan Burke said the role required "dedication and commitment" for up to seven years of a child's schooling.
"While distance education tutors spend the same time as teachers in a face-to-face school, preparing daily lessons, teaching, and supervising their students, they receive no remuneration for their work.
"For geographically isolated families, the role of the home tutor usually falls on the mother.
"This means they are unable to fully participate (in) work (...) often foregoing their own careers and earning capabilities."
While an Assistance for Isolated Children distance education allowance can be accessed by parents of geographically isolated children, it doesn't cover expenses of employing a home tutor.
Ms Burke said families who chose to employ a tutor or governess did so "at a considerable cost", or had to forgo hundreds of thousands of dollars if a family member was educating the child instead of working in the family business.
Amber Driver, who lives with her family on a cattle station in the Northern Territory, said the situation placed enormous pressure on families - either by "stripping them off a second income" or by forcing them to pay a home tutor up to $50,000 per year.
"On top of the wage the home tutor is paid, in many cases they are also living with the family and have all food, board and other sundry expenses, such as internet, paid by the family."
Mrs Driver said families were effectively paying award wages for a child to receive a public education.
Wendy Hick, speaking on behalf of the Mount Isa, Queensland, Branch of the ICPA said having a home tutor or to take a parent out of the workforce was "not without financial impact".
"In Australia all children are said to be able to access free public education," she said.
"For remote students and families studying video public distance education this is not true."
ICPA Western Australia State Council representative Kym Ross echoed the sentiment.
"This issue goes to the heart of equitable access to education, which is every child's right," she said.
Ms Ross said some families had to make the hard and costly decision to send their young children to boarding school for their primary school year education, or families would leave their rural and remote homes and workplaces to relocate to a town where the child could access mainstream schooling.
The ICPA is calling for all education ministers, federal, state and territory, to come together and provide a distance education supervisor's allowance that adequately covers the cost of a full-time position.
