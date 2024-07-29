AgForce claims court capitulation a major win in artesian battle

A decision last Friday by the federal government and mining giant Glencore not to proceed with legal action against AgForce has been hailed as a major victory by the Queensland primary producer lobby group.
It also claims its David and Goliath battle to prevent Glencore from injecting liquified carbon dioxide waste into the Great Artesian Basin has helped identify "literally billions of dollars" the federal government has directed into carbon capture and storage technology, with little regard for proper process when the Glencore proposal was submitted for consideration.
It hopes this will help it avoid "head patting" excuses in future discussions with the federal government.
The group had been preparing to go to court on August 1 and 2 to seek a judicial review of the federal government's February 2022 decision that the proposal by Glencore subsidiary CTSCo to dispose of waste products into the Great Artesian Basin was not captured by Matters of National Environmental Significance provisions under the EPBC Act.
The state government turned aside the CTSCo Surat Basin Carbon Capture and Storage project's environmental impact statement in May, meaning the project was defunct and the court would no longer consider the case.
In the meantime, AgForce received a letter from Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek requesting the lobby group explain the basis upon which it had the standing to bring the proceeding, and then began legal action, along with Glencore.
AgForce CEO Micheal Guerin said it was a breathtaking act of arrogance for the federal government to choose a litigious approach to challenge the group's right to represent its members, and for Glencore to seek recovery of its legal costs from a charitable organisation.
NFF president David Jochinke agreed, saying not only was AgForce fighting for environmental security, but also for the fundamental right to represent its members.
"Despite years of concerted efforts by AgForce and other organisations to secure adequate protections for the GAB, the federal government has chosen to question the legitimacy of AgForce's legal actions rather than address the urgent need for environmental safeguards," he said.
"This approach is not only dismissive but poses a significant risk to food security, community wellbeing and the environment.
"The government's focus should be on protecting this water resource, not playing legal and political games."
Mr Guerin said they had been in court for the past five weeks, defending their stance.
He said a successful challenge by the government and Glencore would have removed AgForce's ability to challenge the government via the court system.
In a rare move, federal court judge Berna Collier advised all parties last Tuesday that the case would be livestreamed due to its high profile nature and because of the number of people attending the first hearing in Brisbane in April.
Late last Friday, the proceedings against AgForce were dismissed, in what Mr Guerin described as a legal capitulation by the government and Glencore.
He said that although two years' worth of work had cost AgForce enormously financially and emotionally, it had resulted in two major achievements.
"The introduction of legal proceedings uncovered scary stuff, the pumping of heavy metals into the Great Artesian Basin," he said.
"Secondly, you can never be guaranteed of winning but all the way, we were confident the money we were spending would uncover information that is important for Australia to have.
"Without doing what we've done, we wouldn't have what we have, for the next phase."
Mr Guerin said they had collected an enormous amount of material in preparation for the now dismissed court date.
"That will help us going forward, in conversations with the government that means they can't put up smokescreens or give us pats on the head," he said. "We now want to use that to get better outcomes under relevant federal legislation."
While the state government introduced a moratorium on the CTSCo Surat Basin Carbon Capture and Storage project environmental impact statement in May, Mr Guerin said the basin remained at risk of a project being allowed to pump industrial waste into it, because the state government had not declined the project itself.
"The moratorium could be lifted at any point," he said.
"The EPBC Act reforms so loudly promised by this federal government at the last election have been kicked down the road, and the dangerous precedent set by the then-federal government in February 2022 remains in place to potentially allow other projects through.
"Despite some wins, the campaign goes on.
"Getting permanent and strong federal government protections in place for the basin is still our ultimate goal."
