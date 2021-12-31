Sporting year in review Nov-Dec

news, local-news,

Mount Isa-born Super League premiership-winning coach Kristian Woolf has downplayed rumours he was eyeing a return to Australia, saying he was looking forward to another year at St Helens. When asked if he might be eyeing off a role with the Redcliffe Dolphins who will join the NRL in 2023, Woolf noted Wayne Bennett had taken up the job, and he was going to focus on his time at St Helens for the 2022 season. St Helens had a 2021 premiership win over Catalans. Mount Isa under 14s reps coach Nigel Tremain thanked players and volunteers after his team returned from the Tommy Tassell Challenge in Cairns. Held every September the carnival sees 18 teams compete in the two-day challenge. Tremain thanked the "wonderful volunteers" - team manager Sean Wade, sports trainer Renee Bonnor, assistant coach Daniel Rhodes and tour manager Jillian Martin. "Our community is so lucky to have exceptional volunteers ,who give up their own family time and work tirelessly to give our kids the opportunity to develop from these carnivals," Tremain said. Mount Isa City Council has established a new advisory committee for the North West Motor Sports Complex. Deputy Mayor Phil Barwick will chair the advisory committee and will give locals the opportunity to provide advice and feedback to Council on matters relevant to the North West Motor Park. Cr Barwick said Council had secured a 30-year trustee lease arrangement of a parcel of land off the eastern side of Moondarra Drive in June for the Motor Sports Park. The JT academy visited North West Queensland, its mission is to equip participants with the right skills, knowledge and attributes to make a significant and positive future impact. With Mount Isa Community Based Crime Action Committees funding, this program was delivered in Doomadgee and Mornington Island. Johnathan Thurston visited Doomadgee and the community turned up in impressive numbers to welcome the footy legend. He was more than happy to snap a photo or two and sign an autograph and shoot some hoops with the local kids. Mount Isa's Sunny Raitava has narrowly lost his WBF Masters World heavyweight title after a split decision. Mount Isa's heavyweight boxer with Derricks Boxing Gym, Sunny Raitava, lost a razor-thin split decision defeat against Justin Clements in Caloundra. Raitava was happy with his preparation leading into the fight but was thrown a curveball in the days prior, having to isolate for a 24 hour period with a COVID test after falling sick a couple of days beforehand. "I came down early to the Sunshine Coast for better preparation but didn't see that coming", Raitava said.

