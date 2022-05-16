The North West Star
Julia Creek man charged with high range drink driving

Updated May 16 2022 - 4:54am, first published 4:44am
On Saturday, May 14 around 5.25pm, police intercepted a vehicle on Simpson Street, Mount Isa for the purposes of a roadside breath test (RBT).

