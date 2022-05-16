Julia Creek man charged with high range drink driving

On Saturday, May 14 around 5.25pm, police intercepted a vehicle on Simpson Street, Mount Isa for the purposes of a roadside breath test (RBT).
The driver subsequently provided a breath sample of 0.306 per cent BAC.
A 50-year-old Julia Creek man has been charged with high-range drink driving and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on June 6.
Drink driving is one of the Fatal Five and is a major contributing factor to fatal and serious injury traffic crashes.
Drink driving is the number one contributing factor in 30 per cent of fatal crashes in Australia.
Police are reminding drivers that road safety everyone's responsibility, but that starts with you.
This is the exact message being delivered as part of National Road Safety Week, The Road to Zero, which calls on us to take a pledge to drive so others survive.
