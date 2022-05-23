The North West Star
Public memorial service for Andrew Symonds in Townsville Friday

By Scott Bailey
Updated May 23 2022 - 11:07pm, first published 11:06pm
Details have been announced for a memorial service for Andrew Symonds this Friday.

Andrew Symonds' life will be celebrated by former teammates with a no-jacket, no-tie memorial service in Townsville on Friday, almost two weeks after the cricket star's death.

