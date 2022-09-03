Police have revoked an emergency declaration following an operation at a property between Miles Street and West Street in Mount Isa.
Police were initially called to an address around 10:10pm on Friday September 2 following a reported domestic violence incident.
Advertisement
An emergency declaration was made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) at 10:50pm last night with the exclusion zone including West Street, Isa Street, Miles Street, and Rodeo Drive.
Members of the public were advised to avoid the area and those within the exclusion zone were asked to remain indoors.
Shortly after 10.30am this morning a man was taken into custody and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.
The emergency declaration has now been revoked.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Contact us at nwseditorial@northweststar.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.