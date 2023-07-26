Townview man charged with attempted murder after alleged weapon attack

Police have charged a man with two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly attacked two women with a weapon in Mount Isa on Saturday, July 15.
Police say the alleged attack was a domestic violence offence, and that officers attended the scene at about 7.30pm following reports of a wounding at a Townview property.
Upon arrival, police located a woman with multiple stab wounds to her back, neck and abdomen.
Emergency services immediately commenced first aid, and the 37-year-old was then taken to Mount Isa Base Hospital in a critical condition.
A short time later, police located a second 37-year-old woman in the carport of the property.
The woman had also sustained multiple stab wounds to her back and arm.
She was transported to Mount Isa Base Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.
Police located a man at the property and took him into custody without incident and a crime scene was declared.
The 38-year-old Townview man was charged with two accounts of Attempted Murder and was first scheduled to appear before court on July 17.
Police will allege the two women are both known to the man.
