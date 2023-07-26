The North West Star
Townview man charged with attempted murder after alleged weapon attack

Police have charged a man with two counts of attempted murder after an incident in Mount Isa. Picture by QLD Police.
Police have charged a man with two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly attacked two women with a weapon in Mount Isa on Saturday, July 15.

