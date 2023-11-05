The North West Star
Winton cowboy Wade Forster performs with Cody Johnson on Luke Combs tour

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated November 7 2023 - 1:08pm, first published November 6 2023 - 9:59am
A Winton cowboy has performed for 25,000 people in the "opportunity of a lifetime", singing alongside Cody Johnson on the Luke Combs Australian tour.

