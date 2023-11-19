A short film shot in outback Queensland is taking on the big leagues of Hollywood after being nominated for a music award.
The Bank Manager, a short film based on the Cloncurry legend of a bank heist in 1932, debuted earlier this year.
Now one of the original songs has been nominated in the Hollywood Music in Media Awards.
"Take It" written by Jacquie Joy and Madeleine Chaplain has been nominated for best short film song and could see the Aussies recognised alongside some of Hollywoods best film music.
The Bank Manager was co-written and produced by brother and sister duo Luke and Madeline Chaplain who said this was a big acknowledgement.
"This is a big deal and very exciting to be nominated," Mr Chaplain said.
"We put a bit of a modern twist on the music for the film. Maddie and I both love music incorporated in film making and so one of the songs Maddie and Jacquie produced is now up for an award, which is incredible.
"It is crazy to be nominated when you look at the bigger categories, to be next to the likes of (pop star) Billie Eilish."
The Bank Manager has also been awarded accolades at the Australian Independent Film Festival, winning Best Queensland Short Film and People's Choice Award.
With Mr Chaplain saying they were excited just to get the film into the festival, let alone being nominated and then win an award.
"The win was a bonus. We were really grateful for the People's Choice Award but also Best Queensland Short Film because it was an all Queensland cast and crew.
"A lot of the technical specialists that we couldn't source locally came from the Brissy area and our actors were all Queenslanders and we had big support in the Cloncurry community from funding to extras. So we loved getting the Queensland award.
"Having everything Queensland based was a priority for us, if it was going to be detriment to the film we wouldn't but there is a whole lot of talent in Queensland so it didn't make sense to source anyone else, so we were proud to be able to do that. It was a conscious decision but an easy execution with all the talent.
"To receive an award from the people that came to the screening and also the judging panel feels great."
While the Chaplains had plans to The Bank Manager to be a "stand alone product", it looks like a feature film is in the pipeline.
"We had in mind that this is a stand alone product to go on the national and international film circuit, but it is kind of acting as a pre-concept for a larger part of this story to be told through possibly a feature film.
"Maddie has taken on the main role (of writing) the feature film version and she is almost finished. We've had some interest in funding for that. It's not an overnight process but if we get the green light we will be coming back to Cloncurry to film it."
Mr Chaplain said the short film has highlighted Cloncurry as a Hollywood destination.
"It has certainly help put Cloncurry on the map a bit more. We've been promoting since Australia Survivor how much of a film-friendly location it is and how much support there is from the council and community," he said.
"The landscapes is just a cinematic heaven. I am starting to hear that there is a big demand for outback content and I think Cloncurry is positioning itself quite well to be that logistically friendly location."
Mr Chaplain said he supports the idea of a Cloncurry Hollywood sign in town, saying "lets do it!"
"Yeah for sure! We've heard a few ideas thrown around... like Currywood, but nothing has stuck with me yet.
"Definitely need to do something though."
Award winners for the Hollywood Music in Media Awards will be announced in November.
