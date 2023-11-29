Cowboys NRLW players Tahlulah Tillett and Krystal Blackwell visited Townview State School on Monday as part of the Try for 5!
The program is designed to address short and long-term impacts of students missing foundation learning in their primary years through poor school attendance, and rewards individual classes and schools using the club's profile and ambassadors.
Townview State School joined the program in 2019, and exceeded their target in 2023.
All students and staff participated in fun activities such as sliming, painting, lego, footy throwing competition and much more, recognising overall efforts in attendance for the school year. The school also put on a BBQ and hired a popcorn and snow cone machine as well.
Parents and families were also invited to attend the end of year celebrations, with many families taking the opportunity to join in.
The visit concluded with the major Try for 5! parade. The major prizes were drawn from students who achieved 90 per cent attendance or more for Term 4 .
Tylia, the school's MVP Student, was awarded a NRLW jersey for her awesome improvement in attendance.
The program is supported by Rex Airlines and the Australian Government.
