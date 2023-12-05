A dashing start to season ender

The festive season in the North West kicked off in style at The Mt Isa Christmas Summer Cup.
Kicking off the day with a remarkable run was Mt Isa's very own The Champ.
The champ is a five year-old brown Gelding from Australia trained by Robert Burow, who is based at Mount Isa. It is sired by the stallion Rebel Raider out of the dam Nerrin Twister.
It has managed to win four races in its career so far and it has proved to be a profitable horse for the punters over the journey.
Its biggest win to date was on October 24, when it was ridden by Savannah McCann and scored its most significant win to date. It reeled in $15,000 and defeated Bonaugura.
The show was then stolen by Fab Cowboy in race four who galloped home to its fiftieth victory.
Fab's Cowboy is a 12-year-old bay Gelding from Australia trained by Bevan Johnson, who is based at Barcaldine.
It is sired by the stallion Greenwood Lake out of the dam Real Live Woman.
It has managed to win 50 races in its career so far. Its most lucrative win so far came on March 30, 2019 at Roma. Fab's Cowboy was ridden by Minonette Kennedy, winning the money in the $20,000 Open Handicap and defeating Malibu Affair.
It has proved to be a profitable horse, accumulating $409,830 throughout its career.
Another local horse that put on a stellar run was Rust Rose, who took out race five.
The 5-year-old bay mare from Australia is trained by Tanya Parry, who is based at Julia Creek.
It is sired by the stallion Red Element out of the dam Ramblin' Rose.
To date it has won 4 races. Its biggest win came on October 17, 2022 at Mount Isa, Rusty Rose was ridden by Terrence Hill, bringing in the $16000 and defeating Hollywood Scandal.
Races in the North West will take a break over the summer and the next race to be held at Mountt Isa is not until Saturday February 24, 2024.
For more information visit: https://www.racingqueensland.com.au/racing/full-calendar/thoroughbred/meeting/mt%20i/20240224
