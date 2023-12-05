The North West Starsport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

A dashing start to season ender

JF
By Jon Fleetwood
Updated December 6 2023 - 11:11am, first published December 5 2023 - 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The festive season in the North West kicked off in style at The Mt Isa Christmas Summer Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JF

Jon Fleetwood

Journalist

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.