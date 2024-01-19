Cloncurry, Winton women cricket win

Years of playing backyard cricket with brothers or with boys at school has paid off for two young women whose early years were at Winton and Cloncurry, delivering them a national championship.
Jamie-Lee Strang and Grace Abdy were members of the Queensland Country women's cricket team that won the women's section of the Australian country cricket championships last week, and both were subsequently named in the national team, along with Tara Staines from Monto and Mikayla Wrigley from the Sunshine Coast.
Going undefeated in all 12 of their games at Newcastle, the Brolgas defeated their Victorian rivals in the last over of the thrilling T20 final last Wednesday, chasing a score of 5 for 151.
The Queensland country men's team, the Brahmans, were also victorious in their competition after finishing level with NSW and Victoria on 18 points.
The Brolgas' coach Anthony Clark has been coaching women's cricket for the last 14 years and said the women's final was the best game he'd ever seen.
"We looked down and out but we didn't panic," he said.
