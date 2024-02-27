Mixed week for Leather brothers as Boston takes top prize at Cooyar

The excitement of young bull rider Boston Leather's first PBR event buckle has been tempered with news older brother Macaulie will be out of the sport indefinitely.
The reigning Pro Bull Riding Australia champion, Leather suffered a serious leg injury resulting in a trip to hospital.
PBR Australia, in a post on Facebook paid tribute to the Calliope product and wished him a speedy recovery.
"While he faces this difficult road to recovery, let's stand together in sending our thoughts and prayers for Macaulie's swift and full recovery," the post said.
"We know how much he loves the adrenaline rush of the arena and how dedicated he is to his craft."
It was better news for younger brother Boston who clinched the PBR event win at the Cooyar Show.
Known for his exploits at the 2023 Mount Isa Rodeo, where shocked most judges to win the Open Bull Ride, Boston backed up his early season form to lead the standings after four events.
In Cooyar, north of Toowoomba, it was Boston's older brother Lijah Leather who was the first to gain a score in the evening's round one on Saturday, February 24.
The Central Queenslander made sure Bumble Bud's (JD Bucking Bulls) PBR career started off conceding a score against, for a 79-point early yard marker for the rest of the field to come.
Boston was able to follow suit and gain a score of his own to take the round one victory, sharing the chute with another bovine making it's first PBR appearance in Acid Trips (Robert Bunn), with a nice trip settling into a clockwise trip after a few jumps to clear the chutes and into the hand of Leather for an 84-point score.
Depite scoring rides from Ben Bode, Tyson Smith, Toby Hale and Beau Willis in round two, Boston Leather's 84-point tally was enough for his first PBR Australia event title.
He moves to the top of the standings and is sitting at 4-from-10 rides on the season as the tour moves onto Beaudesert on March 1 and 2.
Meanwhile, the Great Northern Rodeo Series, happening in Mount Isa on March 16, is looking for community groups and clubs to help in the bar, on the gate and with clean up.
There will be Australian Professional Rodeo Association championship points on offer with riders competing in open team roping, bull ride plus junior events and plenty more. Registrations are being accepted now.
