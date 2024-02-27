The North West Starsport
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Mixed week for Leather brothers as Boston takes top prize at Cooyar

February 27 2024 - 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bull rider Boston Leather is the PBR series leader after winning at Cooyar. Picture PBR Australia
Bull rider Boston Leather is the PBR series leader after winning at Cooyar. Picture PBR Australia

The excitement of young bull rider Boston Leather's first PBR event buckle has been tempered with news older brother Macaulie will be out of the sport indefinitely.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.