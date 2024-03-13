The North West Starsport
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Fab's Cowboy breaks modern race record at Mount Isa track

By Staff Reporters
March 13 2024 - 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fab's Cowboy with his Barcaldine based trainer Bevan 'Billy' Johnson. Picture by Racing Queensland.
Fab's Cowboy with his Barcaldine based trainer Bevan 'Billy' Johnson. Picture by Racing Queensland.

Mount Isa hosted a piece of racing history on Saturday as dirt track champion Fab's Cowboy won his 52nd race - claiming the modern day winning record.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.