Mount Isa runner goes for six straight outback adventure run wins

Running 15 kilometres is hard enough for most people never mind a bunch of mud and a string of obstacles thrown in as well - but for Mount Isa's Kim Alcorn it all appears to be a walk in the park.
The Healy State School Physical Education teacher has won the last five 15kms South32 Dirt and Dust (DND) Outback Adventure Runs.
It's a race that will challenge you, whether covered in mud, or scaling a net, but Alcorn said that's what makes the event so great.
"I love that it's an opportunity to do what I love in another small outback town," she said. "The fact they can host such a great race (is fantastic).
"A lot of the time people think that these things are limited to coastal places or places with a bigger population but people actually travel hours outside of Julia Creek to do the race and go to the horse racing and the rodeo."
A self-confessed fitness nut, Alcorn said there is extra pressure on her after winning the race so many times.
"I'd like to go back and think that I can retain the title but there's always a chance that someone who is an unknown is out there ready to claim it," she said.
"It's there for the taking and mine to lose but I'm up for the challenge if someone's willing to come and try and take it."
The race fits in well with her regular training as a triathlete. A varied training regime allows for an all-round fitness capacity ready to tackle the strength-based parts of the course.
Alcorn does have a few tips for those competing for the first time, including don't pack your best runners unless you want them covered in mud - and most importantly to have fun.
"People realise as much as it is a race you can still do it and still just do it for the fun," she said.
"I think there's a lot more people participating in that five kilometre race and then there's people who are really wanting to give it a good go in the 10 and 15 kilometre race.
"It really is for everyone and you don't have to race it to have a go."
The Adventure Race, on Saturday, April 20, also includes a two kilometre Dusty Kids Obstacle Challenge and shorter distances for kids and adults. The Dirt N Dust Festival gets underway with market stalls on Thursday, April 18, followed by three days packed with entertainment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.