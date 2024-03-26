The North West Starsport
Mount Isa runner goes for six straight outback adventure run wins

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
March 26 2024 - 3:19pm
Kim Alcorn crosses the line in first place at the South32 DND Outback Adventure Run. Picture supplied
Kim Alcorn crosses the line in first place at the South32 DND Outback Adventure Run. Picture supplied

Running 15 kilometres is hard enough for most people never mind a bunch of mud and a string of obstacles thrown in as well - but for Mount Isa's Kim Alcorn it all appears to be a walk in the park.

Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

