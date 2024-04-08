Mamas, let your babies grow up to be cowboys

-
ROAD to Rodeo is returning to Mount Isa next month, the day before Mother's Day, with organisers keen to shine a light on rodeo mums including Cloncurry's Kylee Ferguson.
The famed rider is a mum of three successful third-generation riders, Cade, Kolt and Brandee.
Cade, 17, was the busiest cowboy of the day at last year's Road to Rodeo, riding in five events and taking two titles; Junior Steer and Junior Barrel.
Cade's rides in the 2nd Division Bull category, the Saddle Bronnc and the Open Team Roping, cemented his status as a future leading cowboy.
He has competed in America 10 times since he was nine-years-old, winning the Mini Bull Ride in his first year and taking a slew of Buckles there since.
On May 11, Kylee and Cade will both compete to defend their titles - Kylee being a five-time Australian APRA junior title holder and former Miss Rodeo Australia.
Kylee holds the title of reigning Road to Rodeo Open Barrel Race winner and leads Australia's Youth ROdeo Organisation.
She was only 12-years-old when she first fell in love with rodeo after watching her father Cliff McIntyre in action.
"One of my most memorable wins was the Open Barrel Race at the Mount Isa Rodeo in 1986 while still a junior," she said.
"Doing that lap of honour with the blue ribbon is one of the biggest rodeo honours. There were no buckles for the girls in those days, now there are, and I still have that ribbon."
When asked what's it like being the mum of one of Australia's most talented young cowboys, Kylee said it was busy.
"This is his last year as a junior with the Australian Professional Rodeo Association and he has set himself a few big goals," she said.
"As long as he pulls his weight at home, keeps his schoolwork up to date when he is away and helps contribute when he can, we do our best to help him achieve them."
Cade said he couldn't thank his mum enough for taking him from rodeo to rodeo, organising itineraries and supporting his passion to ride.
"This year we will all be together competing at Road to Rodeo Mount Isa, and being together as a family makes mum super happy, and when she's happy, we all are," he said.
Kylee said Cade's heart had always been in rodeo.
"I think it's just something that once it's in your blood - it's hard to shake off. I also think the friendships that they make in rodeo last forever, and he has friends all over the world just from being involved in the sport he loves," she said.
"I love that we all get to compete together and have the same interests, and that our teenage kids still like hanging with their parents. I didn't realise how special that was until somebody pointed it out recently."
Road to Rodeo Mount Isa 2024 will be held on May 11 at Buchanan Park Events Complex.
There will be a Rodeo Rock concert headlined by Jetty Road and Route 33, with rising country star Brooke Schbert and local band Pacific Groove.
Gates open from 12pm with kids rides and activities, community food trucks and market stalls on offer, and a special gift on arrival for all the mums.
The rodeo action kicks off at 2pm-9pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.