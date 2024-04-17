Legends of League match set to draw big crowd in return to Isa

The International Legends of League are returning to Mount Isa for the third time with a host of big names set to battle it out against some local heroes.
After editions in 2019 and 2021, the match is expected to draw a huge crowd to Alec Inch Oval on Saturday, May 4.
As expected, the NRL legends side is stacked. Sam Thaiday, Scott Prince, Alex Glenn, Ben Hannant and Antonio Winterstein are not far out of retirement and will join 90s league stars Terry Matterson, Noel Goldthorpe and John Hopoate.
Recently elected Mount Isa City councillor and three time Queensland State of Origin representative John Doyle will also suit up for the away team.
They will take on a Mount Isa all stars team containing the likes of Darryl Avery, Brennan English, Kieran Tully, Steve Clauson, Tony Schafer, Tim O'Sullivan, Tim Daniels, Tarnna Gee Gee, Darren Munns, and Aaron Tully. The coach is the experienced Alan Baillie.
The event is also an opportunity for the former league stars to engage with the community.
The match was officially launched on Wednesday, April 10 by Mount Isa mayor Peta MacRae and councillors Doyle, Dan Ballard, John Tully and Travis Crowther.
Several of the stars from the International Legends of League team will also visit Mount Isa schools in the days leading up to game day, speaking to students about the Dream, Believe, Achieve training and employment program.
Also Queensland Health is working with International Legends of League to engage with the Mount Isa community and raise awareness about rheumatic heart disease (RHD), acute rheumatic fever, and to how to prevent and manage both; with the overarching objective of helping to end RHD in Queensland by 2031.
Community engagement activities, and particularly match day, will be an opportunity to promote preventative-health messaging around healthy skin, healthy throat and healthy heart to families, and young children who are most at risk of developing RHD.
More than 5000 people turned out in 2021, which resulted in a 34-all draw.
Tickets are available online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.