New blood leads 2024 PBR Origin Series

THE weather is cooling down but the rodeo action is heating up as the countdown to the PBR Australia Origin Series gets underway, with two new captains taking the reins for 2024.
For the first time since 2022, Team Queensland and Team New South Wales will be led by new blood across all three events.
Leading the Maroon side will be 2023 PBR Australia champion Macaulie Leather from Calliope, succeeding former captain Aaron Kleier (Queensland captain 2021-2023).
Donning the captain's hat for the Blues will be veteran rider Lachlan Richardson from Gresford, succeeding Cody Heffernan (NSW captain 2022-2023).
The three event series will feature a 10-rider roster for each side in the Qld vs NSW bull riding showdown.
The first event will be held in Brisbane on June 9, followed by round two in Newcastle on June 22 and the clincher in Cairns on July 13 - where the nation's supreme bull riding powerhouse will be crowned.
Since the series inception in 2019, Team Queensland has been the favourite, dominating the dirt and cinching four Origin victories.
Mr Leather said he is eager to defend his team's title after being sidelined for the last few events due to a leg injury he sustained on his farm.
He will make his return to the circuit at the upcoming Rockhampton Invitational next weekend.
"I have high hopes for this year," he said.
"The team format is the best part of the Origin Series. To be able to do it with all my mates, it's just a different feeling."
Mr Richardson said he was determined to lead his team to their first Origin victory following a narrow miss last season.
"Being captain is something I've worked towards," he said.
"Every time you put on your jersey, it fires you up because it's not just about yourself.
"To be the leader of your home state and coming from behind, we're going to give it all we've got."
The full team roster will be announced in the coming weeks, as riders eagerly compete for vital points at upcoming competitions in Rockhampton (May 10-11) and Caboolture (May 24-25).
PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young said the Origin Series would play a crucial role in determining who will qualify for the PBR Australia Grand Finals in Townsville on November 1-2.
The event is cited to be the richest bull riding event in the southern hemisphere.
"Each Origin event offers $30,000 in prize money, adding to a total of $90,000 across the three events," he said.
"The Cowboy of Origin will get $25,000 and this year's PBR Australian Champion will receive $75,000.
"Last year's PBR Origin events were all a sell-out, so we're encouraging fans to get their tickets early this year and secure their spot.
"We're looking forward to another great Origin Series in 2024 and we're eager to see which team takes out the first event win of the series inside the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on June 8."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.