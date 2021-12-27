Sport in review Mar-Apr

news, local-news,

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation announced Normanton Karumba Athletics as winner of this year's Good Sports Rookie Club of the Year at a ceremony at Parliament House, Canberra. The award is given to a club that has recently joined the program and is inspiring positive change and taking responsibility for its members. The club receives $1000 for its achievement. Normanton Karumba Athletics President, Jacob Daniels said their club is for the community. "We joined up to Good Sports promote a healthy, safe and family friendly environment for our members," Mr Daniels said. The Outback Golf Masters is set to return to Mount Isa in 2022, with possibly even bigger plans for the centenary year of 2023. The six-week tournament began in 2019 culminating with a One Million Dollar hole-in-one challenge in Mount Isa which while it failed to go off, generated a lot of tourist revenue and good will. The 2022 event will take place on the weekend of July 16-17. The 2022 Hole in One event will be in Longreach, hopefully returning to Mount Isa in the centenary year of 2023. Mount Isa Race Club turned into a sea of green as patrons celebrated St Patrick's Day. More than 1000 racegoers attended the St Paddy's Races on Saturday March 13, for the first major race meeting of the year. The event saw a five race schedule, live entertainment and a competitive competition of Fashions on the Field. Mount Isa Amateur Netball Association has been recognised as Netball Queensland's Community Organisation of the Year. Three representatives from MIANA travelled to Brisbane on March 20 for the annual Queensland Netball Conference and Awards, where they were listed as a finalist in the 2020 Community Organisation of the Year (over 500). MIANA treasurer Barbara Baker said they won the award over other nominees Caloundra Netball Association and Mackay Netball Association. "We were fortunate enough to take out the final prize in which we took away a certificate, trophy and recognition of the award," Ms Baker said. Football Queensland has celebrated Female Football Week featuring a Mount Isa player, one of the unsung community heroes who have gone above and beyond for women and girls. FQ chose Teresa Littlemore from Parkside United junior football club as a Women's Football Champions great things to support, develop and deliver opportunities for women and girls within our state's footballing family. After being denied in a thrilling grand final in 2020, Euros are back to their accustomed position as being the best in Mount Isa rugby. Euros won the 2021 grand final at Rugby Park on Saturday defeating traditional rivals Warrigals 22-10.

