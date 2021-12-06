North West features in the NQ sports awards

news, local-news,

A Mornington Island rugby league team and a Mount Isa boxer have done well in the North Queensland Sports Awards. Presented by the North Queensland Sports Foundation in Charters Towers the awards recognise the best in sporting achievement across all of North Queensland. Highlights of the gala evening included VIP Guest Speaker Steven Bradbury sharing his amazing Winter Olympics story and inspiring the sporting community to 'Never Give Up". The Mornington Island Raiders won the sporting excellence award while Mount Isa boxer Sunny Raitava was runner-up in the masters sports star of the year award. Alan Ticehurst Memorial Award for Service to NQ Sport proudly sponsored by Minjar Gold. WINNER Bruce Scott representing Townsville City Council RUNNER UP Nora Pennefather representing Cairns Regional Council. Junior Sportstar of the Year proudly sponsored by Ravenswood Gold. WINNER Lachlan Buckman representing Hinchinbrook Shire Council RUNNER UP Ethan Weiss representing Mackay Regional Council. Senior Sportstar of the Year proudly sponsored by McDonalds Charters Towers. WINNER - Liam Gilbert representing Cairns Regional Council RUNNER UP - Sarah Cochrane representing Townsville City Council Masters Sportstar of the Year proudly sponsored by Sovereign Tavern. WINNER Rachel Matthews representing Cairns Regional Council. RUNNER UP Sunia 'Sunny' Raitava representing Mount Isa City Council. READ ALSO: Women of the West donate $25,000 to local breast cancer group Glencore invests $25m in its own train rolling stock McKinlay Shire needs new leader as veteran CEO retires Survive the drive this wet season Mount Isa celebrates Christmas in the City 2021 NQ Sportstar Team of the Year proudly sponsored by Queensland Country Bank. WINNER Mackay Meteors representing Mackay Regional Council. RUNNER UP Strafford Dolphins U14 Team representing Cairns Regional Council. Athlete with a Disability Sportstar of the Year Award proudly sponsored by Think Mobility. WINNER - Grant 'Scooter' Patterson representing Cairns Regional Council RUNNER UP - Brayden Foxley-Conolly representing Mackay Regional Council NQ Sporting Excellence Award proudly sponsored by JMS Aquatics. WINNER - Mornington Island Raiders representing the Mornington Shire Council

