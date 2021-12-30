Sporting year in review Sep-Oct

news, local-news,

The Mount Isa AFL grand final proved a bridge too far for the gallant Rhinos. Appearing in their first big dance after four years of existence they gave their all against defending premiers Buffs but came up just short. In a thrilling qualifying final a few weeks ago Buffs had prevailed by just two points. For two quarters they gave it all just three goals down at the main break. But Buffs steadied and used their grand final experience to take the sting out of the game. Final score Buffs 9.8 (62), Rhinos 5.7 (37). The Buffs completed a great sporting double in Mount Isa that day. Following their AFL premiership victory earlier in the day, Buffs Bandits claimed major honours in the Mount Isa Amateur Netball Association Div 1 premiership. "It's a good day to be a Buffalo," one of their players exclaimed. MIANA president Zara Margolis said the popularity of netball had grown in 2021 and the sport had a terrific grand final day at Wellington Oval. The family trio of Keith, Denise and Dan Ballard have been a mainstay of North West racing for many years with countless winners between them. At 68-years-old Dad Keith is still saddling up for trainer wife Denise while son Dan has taken out the Queensland bush jockey of the year title an incredible six times and both dad and son rode winners at the Cloncurry races the previous weekend. Now they have another honour after being inducted into the Queensland Racing Hall of Fame in the associate category at the 2021 Queensland Thoroughbred Awards. There was a boilover as the Mount Isa Spring Cup was decided by the narrowest of margins on Saturday, September 25. The 2020 runner-up Loud Enough with Dan Ballard aboard was $2,20 favourite and expected to go one better this year. But Jason Babarovich was determined to stop the party and he rode the Steven Royes-trained $8 chance Grand Symphony to victory by just a nose leading Loud Enough to settle for second again. The future is bright at the Mount Isa Multipurpose Sport and Rec Centre aka the Basketball Stadium. Mount Isa's premier indoor sports venue was hit badly by a leaking roof earlier in the year and the Mount Isa Basketball Association bit the bullet in August closing down the facility for seven weeks to do repairs. The upgrade cost $300,000 funded by insurance with a specialist court surfacing group coming up from Brisbane. The Isaroos are celebrating after winning the Mount Isa women's soccer premiership. In the recent grand final the Isaroos women's side defeated Parkside women 6-2. It completes a remarkable season for the Isaroos and it was a clean sweep for the Isaroos ladies taking away every trophy on offer. Parkside won the men's comp.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/8b03ceea-15e8-4f4e-a7fe-35a35df10cd7.jpg/r228_0_973_421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg