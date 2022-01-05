coronavirus,

Updated 4:30pm. There were 43 COVID-19 cases in Mount Isa and 51 in the North West Hospital and Health Service area as of 12pm on January 5. EARLIER: Mount Isa has 43 active cases of COVID-19, Cloncurry two cases and Mornington Island four cases as of Tuesday lunchtime. The positive cases from Mornington Island travelled from Cairns on January 3 and then were tested, with minimal concern given the travellers' limited contact with the community. Queensland recorded 6871 new cases on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 32,312. There were increasing calls for rapid antigen tests to be made available free of charge to help stem the pressure on testing facilities around the state. Other COVID news: The North West Hospital and Health Service has confirmed that a rapid response team had been deployed to Mornington Island to support local staff and the community. Two of the active cases were receiving clinical support in Townsville Hospital, while the others were being managed under the North Queensland Virtual Ward, which allows positive cases to remain in their home while continuing to access clinical information and support. Community members are reminded to check the dedicated Queensland Health COVID-19 website for information, alerts, resources and updates. Queensland Health was no longer listing exposure sites given the widespread transmission of the virus and would only notify of major outbreak venues or super-spreader events in Queensland. North West HHS reminded community members to consider any movement through the Queensland community as a risk for COVID-19 infection. They encouraged people to maintain social distancing, perform regular hand hygiene, monitor for symptoms and get tested. The Buchanan Park drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic was open daily from 9am until 1pm and people hould remain in their car and follow the direction of staff. OTHER NEWS: High fashion at The Quarters The North West HHS COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Mount Isa Civic Centre in West Street was open daily from 9am until 4.30pm. North West residents were encouraged to call 134 COVID (13 42 68) with concerns.

