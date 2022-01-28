Help fight Australia's biggest killer in February: Letters

news, local-news,

Every 10 minutes an Australian suffers a heart attack. Sadly, many do not survive with 48 Australians dying every single day from heart disease - someone's family member, wife, husband, or special friend that means the world to them. Given that heart disease is our biggest killer, it would be impossible for all Australian communities to not be impacted in some way. The simple fact is that there is still so much for us to learn about heart disease and research saves lives. Heart Research Australia aims to reduce the devastating impact heart disease has on families and the community by supporting world-class and emerging researchers to conduct ground-breaking research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart disease. That's why this February we invite all Australians to get involved with REDFEB, heart health awareness month, to raise much-needed funds for ground-breaking research into heart disease. Getting involved is as simple as wearing red and donating to Heart Research Australia during the month of February. For more information or to donate, please visit www.heartresearch.com.au On behalf of the thousands of Australians impacted by heart disease every year, thank you for your support. Nicci Dent CEO, Heart Research Australia We drove an MG from Newcastle, New South Wales to Darwin in 1973 through the worst floods Queensland had. We had to put the car and us on a train and which got us to Mount Isa. We met Geoff and Pauline (Geoff worked in the mines) - I never got their surname. They offered to put us up for a few days and show us Mount Isa. I got a tour in the mines and even tried water skiiing on Lake Moondarra. I wonder if they are still there or if anyone knows where they are. You can share my email address to try and help us connect - rattoh1@gmail.com They showed how good Mount Isa and its residents were and I imagine, still are. Bob and Chris Senkewitz On Afghanistan The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, is a death sentence for Afghanistan's poor. Years of drought and critical unemployment, with a terrorist government which knows nothing of social services and funding basic institutions, leave the masses without hope. Generations of Afghans have suffered war and poverty for decades. The world has forgotten these victims of civil warfare. Afghanistan's assets have been frozen and humanitarian aid stopped, for fear of falling in the hands of the Taliban, which can't be trusted. Sharia law is reinstated, with women restricted from movement, education and employment. Women's advances of the past 20 years, are for nothing. Children are being sold to keep families from starving. The cruel winter is taking lives. Hospitals have no medicine and the cold and food shortages, ensure children are first to submit to hunger. Hundreds of babies, Afghanistan's richest resource, are born suffering wholesale neglect, left to die. Shame on the West for ignoring the humanitarian needs of Afghanistan's people. The Taliban is an Islamic terrorist group with a power and control agenda. They have made an example of 20 years of Western failure. It is slow genocide by neglect. Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

