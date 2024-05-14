RSL advocate arrives in Isa to assist veterans with DVA claims

The Mount Isa RSL Sub Branch are offering local veterans the chance to receive help with claims and entitlements.
RSL North Queensland president Garry Player and RSL Advocate Darrell Edwards will be at the Isa's newly established headquarters, based at the Irish Club, on May 17 and 18.
Lodging a claim with the Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA) can be a complicated process and Mr Player said veterans should take up the opportunity to meet with Mr Edwards.
"The advocate is a conduit between the ex-defence member and DVA," he said. "He puts the claims through DVA and helps you through the process.
"It can be a winding road. They will help guide you through that path and the certain legislation, because it falls under three different acts that members come under and it depends on when you serve and where you serve as to what act you will come under."
In 2023, RSL Queensland lodged 6, 712 DVA claims. The compensation advocates establish details of the claim, undertake much of the required research, complete paperwork and lodge the claim.
While the claim is being determined they stay in contact to provide updates throughout the process.
Mr Player said he also enjoys making the trip to Mount Isa, where he gets to catch up with veterans.
"It's my aim to get out there as much as possible," he said. "Whenever I head out west I always bring an advocate with me and we try and get people into see him, even if it's only three or four that's three or four claims that wouldn't have gone in otherwise.
"What he does as well, he helps them with their claims if they've come across a stumbling block, he can advise them on which way to go."
The sub branch have settled into their new home after an official opening in March. The renovated space, with a courtyard and storage area, was gifted by the Irish Club.
At the opening, sub branch treasurer Kate Fischer said "We are a great group but right now I think there are local veterans that don't really know about us and how we can support them."
"I hope the new space will get our name out into the community and encourage more veterans to become members."
