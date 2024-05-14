The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

RSL advocate arrives in Isa to assist veterans with DVA claims

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 14 2024 - 1:57pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RSL Queensland Vice President Bill Whitburn, RSL Compensation Advocate Darrell Edwards, and RSL North Queensland President Garry Player. Picture RSL Queensland
RSL Queensland Vice President Bill Whitburn, RSL Compensation Advocate Darrell Edwards, and RSL North Queensland President Garry Player. Picture RSL Queensland

The Mount Isa RSL Sub Branch are offering local veterans the chance to receive help with claims and entitlements.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.