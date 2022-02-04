Tickets to go on sale for Birdsville April meeting

news, local-news,

Tickets will soon go on sale for the first of two Birdsville Race meetings in April The Birdsville Races will stage a historic two races in 2022, with the Simpson Desert track set to come alive in both April and September. The April meeting was required when the sold-out September 2021 meet was cancelled due to COVID though organisers quickly rescheduled to April 10 and 11, 2022. Tickets for the 2021 event are still valid in April but a second round of tickets, including trackside hospitality tickets will go on-sale at www.birdsvilleraces.com on Thursday February 10, eight weeks before the event. Gary Brook, Vice President, Birdsville Race Club said they were excited to be staging two events this year. "The weather in April will be very similar to what we're used to for the traditional September event," Mr Brook said. "Lovely mild days, lots of sunshine and crisp evenings. It's a beautiful time of year, and we look forward to welcoming thousands of people to Birdsville to what we're sure will be one hell of a party in the Outback." READ ALSO: Father Mick celebrates 30 years in Mount Isa Killer dog disease now in Mount Isa Inquiry passes the buck on Sunday trading in Mount Isa Mount Isa's Donovan Rutherford wins national rodeo title Another 39 cases of COVID in the North West The Birdsville Races have been held since 1882 and have only been cancelled twice - both times this century - due to equine flu in 2007, and then COVID in 2020. Birdsville, with a general population of just 115, plays host to the renowned 13-race carnival, with those who make the pilgrimage to Australia's most remote town treated to a jam-packed weekend of thoroughbred racing, fun at the Birdsville Hotel and unique outback entertainment including an outdoor cinema under the Milky Way, live music and Fred Brophy's famous travelling boxing troupe. This year for the first time race goers will also be able to play a round of golf on the new Birdsville Dunes golf course. The combined prize money will top more than $250,000 - with a total of $262,500 as well as bonuses up for grabs across the two days of racing. The TAB Birdsville Cup prize money has increased $42,000, with overall prizemoney up 12%. The Birdsville Race Club will follow Racing Queensland's COVID safe requirements, mandating that all race goers be double vaccinated to attend race meets in Queensland. Tickets to the September event will go on sale on Monday May 2, 2022.

