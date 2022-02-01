Father Mick Lowcock celebrates 30 years in Mount Isa

news, local-news,

A surprise morning tea was held at the Good Shepherd Catholic Parish on Tuesday to celebrate Father Mick Lowcock's 30 year anniversary in Mount Isa. Father Mick relocated to Mount Isa on February 1, 1992 to take up posting as Mount Isa's Catholic parish priest and he has been working across the North West ever since. Tony McGrady organised the celebrations, sharing many stories of Father Mick's time in Mount Isa and he thanked him for his ongoing service to the Mount Isa community. "Father Mick is a vital piece of the Mount Isa community. The work he has achieved over the years is nothing short of amazing and is beyond deserving of his Queensland Great Award and more," Mr McGrady said. Father Mick thanked everyone for their attendance and said he had enjoyed his time working alongside the Mount Isa community for many years and had many fond memories. "I have experienced many highs and a few lows. Some of the lows include the sadness in people's lives, young people dying, people leaving town, people you know well who have died, tragic accidents that have affected the community greatly," he said. "Some of the joys have included learning a whole new way of life out here whether it is mining, or pastoral industries or being involved in things I had never experienced before. Also working in the school system and in the community to try and bring change in the community. "Something I am proud of is working in partnership with the Aboriginal community and trying to see the standard of living raised, which is certainly important to me." As Father Mick has a large diocese he has spent much time travelling across the North West, which he described as "a great joy". "Wherever you go, the communities are different. Cloncurry, Julia Creek, McKinlay, Camooweal, Boulia, Dajarra; the communities are all very different and I enjoy going there and into the schools. It's a great way to meet people and a great joy," he said. "Some people say doing so much driving is boring, but its not boring. Depending on the time of year the travel is different, there might be a heap of emus, or camels, flocks of bird, it always changes and it's really enjoyable." Father Mick will celebrate his 50th anniversary of being a Catholic priest next year and said retirement could be on the cards. "I've always said I would like to retire in Cloncurry, I don't really want to go back to Townsville or Brisbane to live. "If I have good health I will continue my work, if I don't have good health I'll stop and do something smaller." Mount Isa District Acting Detective Inspector Sean Wade said Father Mick had held the role of Police chaplain since moving to Mount Isa and made a huge difference to the policing community. "We have a lot of young people who are tasked to come and work here, that don't choose to be here and it's people like Father Mick and his organisations that make them feel like part of the community. And by making them feel warm and loved and part of a community, it is the secret to keeping people in cities like Mount Isa, and Father Mick is doing that for the police community and their families," Det Insp Wade said. "Father Mick has always been there for the police and very supportive of the police in anyway shape or form, to that end we have the Father Mick Lowcock residential facility up on Marion Street which includes 34 bedrooms occupied by young police. "Also when there is grief within our line of work, Father Mick is there and supports the officer and their families through what can be very harrowing times." Catholic Bishop Tim Harris also congratulated Father Mick on his anniversary. "On behalf of the diocese I thank Father Mick for his extraordinary ministry, not only as your pastor brother but also your loyal and loving friend," Bishop Harris said. "Father Mick is an inspiration to all of us, he will willingly go the extra mile for anyone in need and I mean that literally. His genuine sense of service calls upon him to travel long distances week after week to ensure mass is celebrated and pastoral care is offered to the most isolated and vulnerable. He is a vital part of his community." Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wrote to Father Mick congratulating him on his service. "On Behalf of all Queenslanders, I would like to congratulate you on celebrating your 30th anniversary as a priest in the Mount Isa community. "Since your arrival in the region all those years ago, you have established yourself as not only a local household name, but one of the great characters of Mount Isa and Northern Australia. "You have tirelessly and selflessly served to make this important part of Queensland a greater place to live and work. "It was an absolute pleasure to recognise you as a Queensland Great in 2020 - an honour that you so richly deserved. "Today is a great day for Mount Isa as it celebrated your 30th Anniversary as a citizen of this unique community. Again, congratulations on this momentous achievement." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 