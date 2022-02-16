Mount Isa Rugby Union gets new scoreboard, thanks to Irish Club

news, local-news,

Gone are the days when fans and players need to remember the score in their heads, as Mount Isa Rugby Union celebrates a new electronic scoreboard at its Alma St grounds. MIRU got its new scoreboard courtesy of a donation of around $26,000 from the Mount Isa Irish Club which enabled it to have it in position ahead of the recent grand final when Euros beat Keas and then the annual Waitangi Day clash. Mount Isa Rugby Union president Justin Nielsen, who has just retired from playing, said it was a huge achievement for the club and the code. "It was one of those things we'd thought we'd ask and the Irish Club said yes," Mr Nielsen said. It was a long journey as the original request came in 2020 just before COVID hit and there were inevitable delays. "It took us over 12 months from the purchasing of the screen to it going up for a game," Mr Nielsen said. "It's a big scoreboard and the crowd can follow it. "The Kiwis really liked it for the Waitangi game as they pumped the rest of the world by 93 to 30 something." The scoreboard can be used as an electronic big screen for big occasions.such as the Rugby World Cup. READ ALSO: Youth charged with attacks on cars at Mount Isa Hospital Winton hails find of 'broken dinosaur killer' croc Two men accused of flood fund fraud will have court mention in April Glencore brain damage case set for Supreme Court Another three cases of Covid in NW Qld Mr Nielsen thanked the Irish Club who bought the screen, Shaine and Roman (Schmidt) from Shaine Hunter Locksmith, electrician Jeremy Webb, Travis McElligott from Custom Steel Fab. Mount Isa Irish Club manager Bernard Gilic said it was a part of a major sponsorship deal over five years with the rugby union. Mr Nielsen said MIRU were meeting this week to discuss the next season. "We'll probably go with our superhero sevens and then get into our season," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/a5596585-822f-49df-a345-f12dfa9e482b.jpg/r5_150_2042_1301_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg