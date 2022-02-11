Youth charged with Mount Isa Hospital carpark car vandalism

news, local-news,

A Mount Isa youth has been charged after numerous cars were vandalised at the Mount Isa Hospital carpark on the weekend. Police said that between 4.10pm and 4.30pm on Sunday, February 6, a boy is alleged to have entered the secured parking lot on Ian Street, where he has smashed or attempted to smash the windows of around 19 vehicles. A knife was removed from one of the vehicles. CitySafe CCTV captured this incident. A 17-year-old Winston boy has dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act. However a local has told the North West Star said Sunday was not the only incident and over 32 cars in under a week have had windows smashed and vandalised. "What is the hospital board doing about it? Why is there no razor wire on the car park fences? It is easy enough to climb onto a car and jump over and also off a roof beside it," the person said. "Staff are using their breaks to check and chase away thieves in the car park. Young adults being chased away have yelled back blaming staff for bringing Covid-19 to town. "The hospital is under siege. How will the hospital retain staff if this keeps happening. Why should the staff have to pay for their cars to be fixed?" The North West Star has contacted the North West Hospital and Health Service for comment.

