news, local-news,

Melissa Kirk has combined her love for kids and rodeo and entered in the 2022 Community Quest raising funds for the Paediatric Trust at the Mount Isa Hospital. Melissa Kirk, 31, has two children, is a program coordinator at Workways Mount Isa, spends most of her year rodeoing and is taking on a new challenge with the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo Community Quest. Ms Kirk said she spent most of the year following the rodeo circuit with her kids. "My son is a mini bull and poddy rider and my daughter loves to barrel race, so we follow the North West rodeo circuit and a week after the Isa Rodeo we head east to do the coastal rodeo circuit as well," she said. "I don't compete myself but I would like to get into breakaway roping and I've done a few clinics, maybe not this year but next year. "I love every part of rodeo. I love the community, the people, the vibe. You'll never meet a bunch of people like it anywhere else, they've become family." Ms Kirk said the Isa Rodeo was not just about the weekend for her. "It's not just about the great time over three days. I get to see the months of training, the anticipation, the excitement and effort that goes into preparing for a rodeo like this," she said. "Then seeing guests who have never been to a rodeo before come and experience it. "You get to bring two worlds together." Ms Kirk said choosing to enter in the Community Quest was an easy one when you're passionate about your charity. "The paediatrics ward at the hospital does an amazing job and we have spent many nights there," she said. "My young fella Byron was born early, so we've had complications with his development over the years, so we have spent up to weeks at a time at the hospital. "The doctors and nurses play a vital part in the care and service they provide. They're not just professionals, they're therapists and even chefs, they can whip you up anything to eat at 1am when you've had no sleep in two days. I think it is so important to give back, so I thought I would put my two loves together, kids and rodeo, to support them. "There are a lot of people in town who have had their child in that ward and know how powerful it is. They are not just professionals, they are something else." The money raised by Ms Kirk will go towards machines to service the paediatrics ward and hospital. "I had a chat with the head doctors at the paed's ward, there are a few different machines we would like to get," she said. "Given the circumstances with COVID-19, there are some machines that would be beneficial out here that could be versatilely used if COVI-19 was to impact a young child. "My aim is to raise at least $50,000 to go towards these machines and anything extra would go towards other machines that aren't available in remote areas." Ms Kirk said she was not currently hosting any events but planning was well underway. "COVID-19 did burst a few bubbles that were in the making. However I am fortunate enough to have a rodeo background a lot of my events will be associated with the rodeos leading up to the Isa Rodeo. "So my team 'Mel's Mates' will do a lot of bar work, raffles and meat trays. "I am also hoping to get a few special guests out and run a few clinics that aren't usually available to North West competitors. "I am trying to think out the box a little bit and make it rodeo through and through."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/e68511c2-1365-4230-a905-cda5d79ad08c.JPG/r973_129_5413_2638_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg