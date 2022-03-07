Jake Curr named on National Rodeo team to go to USA

news, local-news,

Mount Isa cowboy Jake Curr is set for the international stage having been named on the 2022 PBR Australia Global Cup team to go to America this month. The local bull rider wasn't named in the original team announced last month but due to travel difficulties he is now on his way to Arlington, Texas to take part in the global cup The fifth edition of the PBR Global Cup is the only nation vs. nation bull riding competition and Australia faces off against two American teams as well as Canada, Brazil and Mexico. The 2022 PBR Global Cup USA will mark the first iteration of the event since 2020 when Team Australia rode to a second-place result. The Aussie team is Coach: Eddie Fisher Ridetuff, Mackay Qld Captain: Brady Fielder, Team: Ky Hamilton, Mackay Qld; Luke Parkinson, Denman NSW, Jake Curr, Mount. Isa Qld; Sam Woodall, Heywood Vic It's a big step up for Curr who in 2020 was named PBR rookie of the year. The then 21-year-old was crowned Rookie of the Year for his outstanding performance on the Professional Bull Riders circuit in 2020. Curr attended 16 professional events throughout the year, riding 13 of 29 bulls and finishing fifth overall on the national leader board. He said the Rookie title was something he had been striving towards all year. "I was really happy claiming the title, it was something I set out to do from the start of the year, so to achieve that goal was pretty good," he said. READ ALSO Mount Isa councillors say complaints process hijacked Cloncurry saddlery searches for new owners Remote councils warn on lack of digital connectivity Winton missing man found Mount Isa Mines burnoffs start Monday Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/47d5b93a-ff81-495e-90e9-30202b55886b.jpg/r1_0_674_380_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg