Remote Councils warn on digital connectivity 'patchwork quilt'

The Western Queensland Alliance of Councils has welcomed the findings of the 2021 Regional Telecommunications Independent Review Committee which they say highlights their concerns. The report was tabled in federal parliament on February 14 and directly references the WQAC's 2021 Digital Connectivity Blueprint which said there was plenty of digital investment in the regions, but it continues to deliver a 'patchwork quilt' of connectivity. The Blueprint said there was no governance, limited collaboration and investment delivering a digital patchwork of unequal access. The new report agrees saying despite investment by all levels of government to bridge the digital gap it had taken place in an uncoordinated manner. The Alliance said that across Western Queensland, many grants and initiatives had incrementally bridged the digital gap but had created a 'patchwork quilt' of connectivity that now requires a refreshed approach. The WQAC now is urging the federal government to grasp this opportunity to achieve its objective of Australia being a digital world leader by 2030. Cr Jack Bawden, Mayor of Carpentaria Shire Council and Chair of the North West Queensland regional Organisation of Councils said they recognised vast distances and small population of the Western Queensland, and other rural and remote regions presented policy makers with many challenges,especially overcoming the inequity of the high cost and poor service but the report pointed the way forward to overcome the digital gaps. "Our region makes a vital contribution to the state and national economies, and this can grow even further with better digital connectivity that enhances liveability," Cr Bawden said. The WQAC Blueprint is based on eight pillars which are: 1. Unified Governance across all stakeholders - governments, industry and; community 2. Assessing Digital Demand - industry and community 3. Assessing Digital Supply - current capacity 4. Identifying Pragmatic Policy Priorities - bridging the digital gap between demand and supply 5. Community Engagement - ensuring all stakeholders have input to achieve the best outcomes 6. Quantifying the Investment - how much, where and when required 7. Monitoring and evaluation - ensuring good governance and accountability 8. Risk Analysis - assessment and mitigation. READ ALSO Cr Kim Coghlan makes impassioned plea on council watchdog Cloncurry saddlery searches for new owners Outback Wrangler star dies in NT helicopter accident Winton missing man found Mount Isa Mines burnoffs start Monday Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

