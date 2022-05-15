The North West Star
Man wrestles himself free from crocodile attack

Updated May 16 2022 - 4:18am, first published May 15 2022 - 9:49pm
The Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew has airlifted a man to hospital, after he was attacked by a fresh water crocodile on Sunday May 15.

