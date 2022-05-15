The situation with the people living in the Leichhardt River, Mount Isa's water supply, must be addressed. Robbie Katter has said there must be tighter scrutiny on housing inventory and occupancy habits on both sides of the NT/Qld border to ensure people aren't living in a house in one area and holding another in their name. Another option is a diversionary centre (similar to KASH) and housing at least 15 kilometres out of town for the people to move into, and that a weekly bus service be established.