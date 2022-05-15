State governments and local councils need to step up and increase the supply of housing to put downward pressure on house prices and rentals. We strongly encourage states to rethink their prohibitive taxes and regulatory bottle necks. States must do their own share of the heavy lifting, funded from their own balance sheets. The Morrison Government is absolutely committed to breaking down barriers to home ownership, including by extending the Home Guarantee Scheme which has already helped more than 10,000 Queenslanders buy their first home with as little as a five per cent deposit. Labor cannot be trusted to help Australians into their dream of home ownership. They have consistently opposed and attempted to block the Government's housing initiatives - and took a $31 billion Housing Tax to the last election, designed to undermine the housing market by doubling capital gains tax and abolishing negative gearing for existing properties.