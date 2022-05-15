There is less then a week until voting closes for the 2022 Federal Election and we are talking to Kennedy candidates about the issues of North West Queensland.
The North West Star has sent eight questions to all candidates asking for their specific plans or policies to North West issues and their responses are to compare below.
Advertisement
UAP candidate Peter Campion, tell me a little bit about yourself:
Two years ago I was a happily retired fireman, famous only for being Barnaby Joyce's father-in-law, when our state and federal governments suddenly went rogue in the name of a pretty ordinary flu and threw our federal Constitution and our Universal Declaration of Human Rights in the bin - on the orders of the WEF/WHO globalists. My father was a WWII veteran who fought for the freedom and prosperity that the ALP and LNP stole from us, and I couldn't stand idly by and let that happen, so I found the party that had the best combination of economic and human rights policies and here I am.
Why should people invest in the North West?
The North West has an abundance of resources and should be one of Australia's wealthiest regions - but it's been sadly let down by the sovereign risk created by the anti-plant food global warming loonies in the ALP and LNP. If Australia is fortunate enough to get a UAP government this election the sovereign risk will be removed and investors will have the confidence to put their money into mining and agriculture again - and UAP policies will support that by bringing $1 trillion of our superannuation back from foreign share markets and returning 25% of the wealth created in regions to the region that created it to facilitate much-needed infrastructure development.
What are your specific projects to develop Northern Australia?
One of the abundance of failures of the ALP and LNP has been locking into specific projects regardless of the combined (and constantly evolving) needs and demands of the local communities, investors, and the market itself. A bunch of miseducated suits in Canberra cannot make the quality decisions about sound and useful development that remote regions require. Much better value for money comes from policies that attract and/or direct money to regions and allow for that combination of local needs, local knowledge, and market demands to determine what gets built. Only the UAP is offering a policy suite that benefits regions by enabling wealth creation.
What commitment can you make to curb the crime wave in Mount Isa?
The Mt Isa crime wave is not unique - it's everywhere and it is a direct consequence of the ALP and LNP's policies over many years. Those policies have broken down the rights of parents, undermined the strength of families, created multi-generational unemployment, poverty and despair, and created a rather profitable rite-of-passage for youth criminals and their adult enablers. Only the UAP's policies of returning to wealth creation in regions, clearing the national debt, protecting homeowners from predatory banksters, and reversing the decline in social cohesion and community standards can improve the youth crime problem. It won't happen overnight, but it will happen.
OTHER CANDIDATES:
What incentives will you provide to curb housing shortage?
The main reason for the housing shortage is moronic policies implemented over decades by the ALP and LNP, which elevated the price of housing far beyond what is affordable for the majority of people - often in the name of their fictitious global warming super-villain. Imagine if people could build the house they wanted and could afford instead of having to comply with one-size-fits-all standards developed by wealthy people who believe things that are self-evidently untrue? Plus, the housing shortage is set to worsen as homeowners lose their homes to rising interest rates and inflation created by the ALP-LNP megadebt - all of which can and will be reversed by a UAP government.
There are renewable businesses waiting on the development of CopperString 2.0, what's your timeline for CopperString and what steps will you take to encourage growth of renewable in the area?
Renewables are, put simply, an enemy attack on the Australian economy. That's why power bills have doubled since these unreliable, intermittent, asynchronous, environmentally destructive and emissions intensive disasters have been forced into our grid by ALP-LNP edict. If we want freedom, prosperity, healthy societies, full employment, and the ability to defend our once-great nation we need cheap and reliable power - which renewables have amply demonstrated they cannot and will never produce. UAP policy is to slash the price of LRECs to allow coal power to return to profitability to allow maintenance of its generators while we build nuclear power plants - which means we won't need CopperString 2.0.
What are your specific projects to support the agriculture industry?
Again, specific centrally planned projects (the hallmark of all communist regimes) cannot provide the value for money that locally directed and constructed projects can. The waste inherent in all ALP and LNP state and federal projects over the last four decades has been astronomical and is a large part of the reason the regions are in such a dire state right now. Only the UAP understands wealth creation from first principles, and that we must prioritise mining, farming/fishing/forestry, and manufacturing (with cheap, reliable energy) - as envisaged by individual investors using their own intelligence and initiative - so that we can return to the prosperity we should never have lost.
There are daycare shortages/long wait times across the North West, what measures will you take to alleviate it?
Advertisement
Here again, an industry has been thoroughly stuffed up by know-alls from capital city ivory towers. My wife was a Family Day Care Provider for 28 years and has been in early childhood centres (now as a Kindy teacher) for the last ten years, so I've had a ringside view of the creeping strangulation of quality childcare in the name of covering the backsides of bureaucrats. I've seen first-hand as good carers and good centres were forced into unprofitability by government edicts and excessive paperwork, while overpaid officials in expensive offices got richer and fatter. Only by curbing the bureaucracy, re-localising regulators, and returning communities to freedom and prosperity can we get affordable local childcare back.
(CO2 does not affect surface temperature, as Planck's Law, Wien's Displacement Law and the Second Law of Thermodynamics amply prove. CO2-warming has been propaganda all along. CO2 concentration is determined by ocean temperatures which are controlled by the sun and Henry's Law - and we've been in a CO2 drought since the last ice age.)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.